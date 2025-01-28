Political Tensions Surge Over Yamuna Water Allegations
BJP MPs from Haryana have demanded the arrest of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over allegations of Haryana releasing 'poison' into the Yamuna River. They accuse Kejriwal of sparking panic in Delhi, stating he spreads lies for electoral gain. The Haryana government considers legal action against him.
Political tensions have escalated as BJP MPs from Haryana call for the arrest of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his claims that the state's water is contributing to pollution in the Yamuna River, which supplies water to Delhi.
Addressing the media, Haryana BJP MPs labeled Kejriwal's statements as a 'criminal conspiracy' aimed at creating panic among Delhi residents. They have challenged the Aam Aadmi Party to test the quality of water being sent from Haryana.
The Haryana government is considering legal action against Kejriwal, alleging his statements are baseless and politically motivated, with accusations surfacing ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal maintains his stance despite the threats of legal ramifications.
