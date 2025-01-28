Tensions Erupt in Goma Amidst M23 Rebel Surge
A serious conflict in Goma, Congo's largest eastern city, has escalated with M23 rebels entering the city, prompting protests and accusations of foreign interference. Reports of violence, including gunfire, looting, and casualties, are widespread. The Congolese army, along with pro-government militias, are resisting the rebels' advances.
In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, is witnessing heavy fighting as M23 rebels enter the city. Gunfire echoed through the streets while overwhelmed hospitals grappled with the crisis.
Tensions spilled over as the Congolese capital witnessed protests against perceived foreign interference, with demonstrators targeting a U.N. compound and various embassies. The government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, a claim Rwanda denies, asserting defensive actions against Congolese militias.
The city's volatile situation includes the reported surrender of numerous military troops, mounting civilian casualties, and allegations of human rights abuses amid the firing and explosions. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating as the conflict, rooted in historical disputes and control over mineral wealth, intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
