Tensions Erupt in Goma Amidst M23 Rebel Surge

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, is witnessing heavy fighting as M23 rebels enter the city. Gunfire echoed through the streets while overwhelmed hospitals grappled with the crisis.

Tensions spilled over as the Congolese capital witnessed protests against perceived foreign interference, with demonstrators targeting a U.N. compound and various embassies. The government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, a claim Rwanda denies, asserting defensive actions against Congolese militias.

The city's volatile situation includes the reported surrender of numerous military troops, mounting civilian casualties, and allegations of human rights abuses amid the firing and explosions. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating as the conflict, rooted in historical disputes and control over mineral wealth, intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)