Controversy Erupts Over Kharge's Ganga Statement

A complaint was filed against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, accusing him of hurting Hindu religious sentiments with his statement about the Ganga. Sudhir Ojha, the complainant, seeks FIR registration for Kharge's remarks on poverty. Kharge has apologized if sentiments were hurt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:33 IST
  India

A complaint has been lodged against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The complaint accuses Kharge of offending Hindu religious sentiments with his recent statement suggesting that dipping in the Ganga won't alleviate poverty.

The complaint was filed by Sudhir Ojha, a local lawyer, who urged the court to register an FIR against Kharge. Ojha contends that Kharge's comments are an affront to Hindu beliefs, affecting millions of adherents of Sanatana Dharma. The court is slated to hear the matter on February 3.

Kharge made the controversial remarks while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, coinciding with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's holy dip at the Maha Kumbh. In his address, Kharge remarked on political competitors vying for camera attention with their ceremonial acts, adding that he meant no harm and apologized if anyone's sentiments were hurt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

