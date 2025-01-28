Rahul Gandhi's War of Words: Clean Politics or Liquor Scandal?

In a fiery address on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a severe critique of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of overseeing a major 'liquor scam' in Delhi despite his promise of clean politics. Speaking to a rally in Patparganj ahead of the assembly polls, Gandhi criticized both Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as the masterminds behind the alleged corruption.

Gandhi recollected how Kejriwal claimed he would bring new political dynamics but now lives lavishly and was absent when the city faced crises, including the violence during February 2020 riots. Dismissing BJP leaders' rhetoric on achieving 'true independence' under Modi, Gandhi accused them of belittling the Constitution and called for public support to uphold Ambedkar's legacy.

Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP's vision of India governed by elites, spotlighting the lack of representation among Dalits, tribals, and backwards in key sectors. He reiterated the Congress's commitment to conducting a caste census and removing the reservation cap, positioning the battle as one against division and inequality.

