Water Wars: Political Accusations Amidst Delhi Polls

In a heated exchange preceding the Delhi elections, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of politicizing Yamuna pollution to sway voters and mask his own governance failures. Saini labeled the accusations as a 'political stunt' by AAP.

Haryana's commitment to providing clean water to Delhi has been outlined by Saini, who noted the lack of upgrades at the Wazirabad water treatment plant as a significant shortcoming of the Delhi administration. According to Saini, despite the presence of ammonia in the water, the Delhi government has not acted on Central Pollution Control Board findings from 2021.

With allegations of industrial waste disposal into the Yamuna by BJP-led Haryana, Kejriwal has accused the party of jeopardizing public health. As the election approaches, these claims underscore escalating tensions between AAP and BJP as they contest control over the narrative surrounding water purity in the region.

