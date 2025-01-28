Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic UAE Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in pivotal discussions with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this Tuesday, seeking to fortify and expand the bilateral relations between India and the UAE.

Arriving in the UAE for a three-day visit, Jaishankar reminisced about the crown prince's previous visit to India, indicating the continuous diplomatic dialogue between the two nations. "Pleased to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Jaishankar expressed in a social media post.

The discussions, as reported by WAM news agency, centered around strengthening mutual interests, advancing strategic partnerships, and driving sustainable development in vital sectors across both countries. Jaishankar's itinerary also included a meeting with Anwar Gargash and delivering a keynote at Raisina Middle East, emphasizing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)