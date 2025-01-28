Left Menu

Qatar and U.S. Strive for Lasting Peace in Gaza

Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ongoing mediation in Gaza. The leaders are hopeful about advancing to a permanent ceasefire. This update was shared by the Qatari foreign ministry after their recent phone call.

Updated: 28-01-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant diplomatic move, Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, engaged in a crucial phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday. The discussion centered around their ongoing mediation efforts in Gaza, as confirmed by the Qatari foreign ministry.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the progress of the ceasefire agreement, aiming for it to reach its second phase and ultimately transform into a permanent resolution in the conflict-stricken region.

This dialogue marks another step in the collaborative efforts between Qatar and the United States to ensure lasting peace and stability in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

