Qatar and U.S. Strive for Lasting Peace in Gaza
Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ongoing mediation in Gaza. The leaders are hopeful about advancing to a permanent ceasefire. This update was shared by the Qatari foreign ministry after their recent phone call.
In a significant diplomatic move, Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, engaged in a crucial phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday. The discussion centered around their ongoing mediation efforts in Gaza, as confirmed by the Qatari foreign ministry.
Both leaders expressed optimism about the progress of the ceasefire agreement, aiming for it to reach its second phase and ultimately transform into a permanent resolution in the conflict-stricken region.
This dialogue marks another step in the collaborative efforts between Qatar and the United States to ensure lasting peace and stability in Gaza.
