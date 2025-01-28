Political Tensions Rise as Kejriwal Faces Criticism Over Water Allegations

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, labelling his allegations as signs of 'desperation' and 'frustration.' Puri critiqued Kejriwal's statements accusing Haryana's BJP government of attempting to poison Delhi, suggesting they were a reflection of Kejriwal's heightened stress levels.

This reaction came after Kejriwal's contentious claim on Monday that the state's water supply had been 'poisoned' by the Haryana government, which he alleged was part of a 'genocide' against Delhi's residents. Kejriwal asserted that if the polluted water mixed with Delhi's drinking supplies, it could result in numerous casualties.

Adding to the drama, Congress leader Ajay Maken condemned Kejriwal's allegations, suggesting that false claims about water poisoning could amount to 'treason.' Maken emphasized the need for investigation into whether Kejriwal's statements or BJP's actions in Haryana were misleading, advocating for appropriate consequences in either scenario.

In the midst of this political discord, the Election Commission of India has called on Kejriwal to substantiate his serious claims about the Yamuna being poisoned. Kejriwal has been given a deadline to provide factual and legal evidence by January 29 to permit the Commission to assess the situation and determine proper action.

The stakes are high as the Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with results expected on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for 70 seats, with AAP having enjoyed previous electoral success, whereas the Congress has faced significant defeats in Delhi's last two assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)