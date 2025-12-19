Haryana Government Survives No-Confidence Motion

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana successfully thwarted a no-confidence motion initiated by the Congress through a voice vote in the state assembly.

Congress MLAs, under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, left the assembly in protest, citing a lack of convincing responses from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to issues raised during the motion.

The assembly vote on the motion, which followed an extended debate lasting until 10:15 p.m., concluded with the motion's rejection amidst the Congress's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)