Haryana Government Survives No-Confidence Motion

The Congress party's no-confidence motion against the BJP government in Haryana was defeated following a voice vote in the state assembly. Congress MLAs, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, walked out, claiming unsatisfactory responses from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The motion was rejected after a lengthy debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:41 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana successfully thwarted a no-confidence motion initiated by the Congress through a voice vote in the state assembly.

Congress MLAs, under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, left the assembly in protest, citing a lack of convincing responses from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to issues raised during the motion.

The assembly vote on the motion, which followed an extended debate lasting until 10:15 p.m., concluded with the motion's rejection amidst the Congress's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

