Haryana Government Survives No-Confidence Motion
The Congress party's no-confidence motion against the BJP government in Haryana was defeated following a voice vote in the state assembly. Congress MLAs, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, walked out, claiming unsatisfactory responses from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The motion was rejected after a lengthy debate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana successfully thwarted a no-confidence motion initiated by the Congress through a voice vote in the state assembly.
Congress MLAs, under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, left the assembly in protest, citing a lack of convincing responses from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to issues raised during the motion.
The assembly vote on the motion, which followed an extended debate lasting until 10:15 p.m., concluded with the motion's rejection amidst the Congress's absence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No-Confidence Motion Defeated Amid Chaos in Haryana Assembly
Controversy Over Delhi Assembly's 'Phansi Ghar' Unfolds
Pandemonium Erupts in Haryana Assembly Over Vande Mataram Debate
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tribute to Late MLA Sudhakar Singh
Fiery Debate Erupts in Haryana Assembly Over 'Vande Mataram'