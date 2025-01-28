Delhi LG Challenges Kejriwal Over 'Poisoned Water' Remarks

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena issued a strong rebuke to Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday, objecting to remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal about 'poisoned water' in Delhi. Saxena termed the statements 'false, misleading, and factless,' urging the CM to focus on public welfare over politics.

Saxena's letter addressed Kejriwal's accusations against Haryana's government, claiming it poisoned the Yamuna River and endangered Delhi's residents. He warned these assertions could provoke public unrest and strain relations between the states, urging Atishi to reject such baseless rhetoric.

This controversy erupted after Kejriwal accused Haryana's BJP administration of contaminating the water supply to sabotage Delhi and incriminate AAP. The Election Commission has demanded Kejriwal provide evidence by January 29, as the Delhi Assembly elections loom on February 5. Meanwhile, past election data highlights AAP's dominance, with the BJP struggling for significant representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)