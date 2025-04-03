Haryana Government Enhances Road Safety with IIT-Madras Partnership

The Haryana Government has strengthened its road safety measures by renewing a two-year agreement with IIT-Madras. This collaboration focuses on using data to implement strategic safety interventions.

A newly signed MoU aims at leveraging the 'Sanjaya' platform to visualize accident data effectively, allowing for more targeted and proactive measures. The partnership was formalized in the presence of Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Prof Venkatesh Balasubramanian, head of the Centre of Excellence for Road Safety at IIT-Madras.

Furthermore, state officials discussed additional safety measures, such as implementing enhanced CCTV monitoring and upgrading trauma centers near highways. The government also introduced a cashless treatment policy for road accident victims amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh if reported within 24 hours, indicating a comprehensive approach to road safety.

