Sean Duffy Appointed to Lead U.S. Transportation Department

In a decisive vote, the U.S. Senate has confirmed Sean Duffy to lead the U.S. Transportation Department with a tally of 77 to 22. The former Representative brings his extensive experience to the role.

President Trump's appointee, Duffy, asserts that Boeing requires firm measures to ensure safety following a 2024 mid-air emergency. He intends to halt additional 737 MAX production until crucial safety enhancements are made.

Upon assuming office, Duffy will handle the disbursement of billions in available infrastructure funds and maintain the ongoing safety investigation into Tesla operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)