Netanyahu Heads to White House for Strategic Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on February 4, according to an announcement from the prime minister's office. The upcoming meeting is anticipated to address key diplomatic and strategic issues between the two nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received an invitation from the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, set for February 4, according to the prime minister's office.

This high-profile meeting is expected to cover a range of important topics that influence both nations' strategic positions globally. Details of the agenda, while not fully disclosed, are likely to include discussions on bilateral relations and other pressing geopolitical matters.

The meeting comes at a critical time, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic collaboration between Israel and the United States, reinforcing their partnership in tackling issues of mutual concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

