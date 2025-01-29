Left Menu

Federal Pause Won't Affect Nutrition Programs Amid Grant Hold

Despite a White House-induced pause on federal grants for policy alignment, nutrition programs like SNAP and WIC remain unaffected, protecting nutritional aid for millions of families. Program agencies await guidelines on the pause, as advocates stress the importance of maintaining these vital services.

Amid a sweeping federal review of grant allocations, key U.S. nutrition programs such as SNAP and WIC have been assured they will continue unimpeded. This assurance comes even as the White House announced a pause on numerous federal grants and loans to ensure alignment with administrative priorities. The review aims to refocus grants, potentially affecting housing and health care, although nutrition aid remains intact.

According to a senior official, beneficiaries of SNAP and WIC programs, totaling nearly 48 million Americans, will see no shortfall in their assistance. SNAP provides food cash aid to low-income families, whereas WIC offers support and nutritional education to women and young children. These programs' continuity marks a critical relief for concerned families reliant on this support.

However, uncertainty lingers among agencies that implement WIC, lacking specific guidance on policy changes. Ali Hard from the National WIC Association advised continuity in usual operations and is hopeful for clarity soon. Hard warned any substantial policy change threatening these services would have dire consequences for affected families.

