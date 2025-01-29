Chinese AI App Sparks U.S. National Security Concerns

The recent emergence of the Chinese artificial intelligence app, DeepSeek, has ignited security concerns among U.S. officials. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed on Tuesday that the National Security Council is currently reviewing the app's implications for national security. Stressing a need for vigilance, Leavitt called it a 'wakeup call to the American AI industry.'

The announcement comes amid global market jitters, where investors have offloaded technology stocks due to fears that DeepSeek's low-cost AI model could jeopardize the market dominance of established U.S. AI firms. President Donald Trump, however, sees a silver lining, suggesting the introduction of DeepSeek might propel American companies towards innovation and cost efficiency in AI technologies.

Leavitt did not confirm any immediate action from the White House but highlighted a broader strategy for ensuring American AI leads in the global market. Trump echoed these sentiments, noting that if Chinese industries could produce cheaper AI solutions, U.S. firms were likely to do the same, reflecting an optimistic stance towards domestic innovation and cost management in AI development.

