A Silence at USAID: Trump's Purge Raises Concerns

In a strategic overhaul, the Trump administration has placed roughly 60 senior officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on leave. The move, described by insiders as a 'Monday afternoon massacre,' appears aimed at ensuring compliance with President Trump's agenda to reshape U.S. foreign aid policies.

This significant personnel shake-up comes as part of Trump's broader efforts to scrutinize and potentially cut foreign aid, positioning it within what he and his allies refer to as the battle against the 'deep state.' The administration has paused most foreign aid for 90 days pending a review. Critics argue that the sudden removal of career officials serves to chill any opposition within the agency.

The absence of senior advisors could create a leadership vacuum, according to affected officials. They warn that similar restructuring efforts in other federal agencies might lead to unchecked power. Despite these changes, Trump's supporters argue that the president is fulfilling his campaign promise to streamline government and align aid with U.S. interests.

