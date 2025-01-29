Legal Battle Looms Over Trump's Federal Funding Freeze
Democratic state attorneys general, alongside advocacy groups, are challenging a Trump administration directive to freeze federal financial assistance. The directive, which aims to reassess grants and loans, is alleged to violate the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. Lawsuits argue that the freeze could severely impact non-profits and governmental operations.
A coalitional lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to freeze federal financial assistance is set to be filed by Democratic state attorneys general. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the legal action, which joins similar lawsuits filed earlier in Washington, D.C. federal court by advocacy groups.
These lawsuits claim the freeze, impacting loans and grants, violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of recipients. The affected groups include nonprofits, small businesses, and state governments reliant on federal aid for critical services and infrastructure projects.
Acting Director Matthew Vaeth stated that the freeze is designed to align grant allocations with President Trump's policies. However, critics, including Skye Perryman from Democracy Forward, condemn it as a severe overreach, posing a significant threat to the democratic process and federal financial stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)