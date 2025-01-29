Legal Battle Looms Over Trump's Federal Funding Freeze

A coalitional lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to freeze federal financial assistance is set to be filed by Democratic state attorneys general. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the legal action, which joins similar lawsuits filed earlier in Washington, D.C. federal court by advocacy groups.

These lawsuits claim the freeze, impacting loans and grants, violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of recipients. The affected groups include nonprofits, small businesses, and state governments reliant on federal aid for critical services and infrastructure projects.

Acting Director Matthew Vaeth stated that the freeze is designed to align grant allocations with President Trump's policies. However, critics, including Skye Perryman from Democracy Forward, condemn it as a severe overreach, posing a significant threat to the democratic process and federal financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)