Greenlanders Oppose U.S. Annexation Amid Military Tensions

A recent opinion poll conducted by Verian has indicated overwhelming resistance among Greenland's population to any proposal for annexation by the United States. According to the survey, commissioned by Danish daily Berlingske, 85% of Greenlanders do not wish to become part of the U.S., with a mere 6% supporting such a move and 9% remaining undecided.

This sentiment comes in the wake of remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who emphasized Greenland's strategic importance to American security interests, suggesting Denmark should relinquish control of the Arctic territory. In response, Denmark has announced plans to invest 14.6 billion crowns ($2.04 billion) to enhance its military operations in the Arctic region.

Granted broad self-governing autonomy in 2009, Greenland maintains the right to declare independence from Denmark through a referendum. Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede has repeatedly asserted that the island is not for sale and stressed that only the people of Greenland should decide their future. Currently, the U.S. military operates from the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, underlining the island's geopolitical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)