Left Menu

Senate Concerns Over China's Strategic Hold on Panama Canal

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has raised concerns over China's growing influence on the Panama Canal. Chinese control of strategic ports and construction of a bridge pose potential threats to U.S. security. Senators call for increased cooperation and vigilance to safeguard American interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 05:29 IST
Senate Concerns Over China's Strategic Hold on Panama Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, a bipartisan collective of U.S. senators expressed significant concern regarding China's increasing control over the Panama Canal, as President Donald Trump pledged to reclaim the vital waterway. The Senate Commerce Committee, led by Chair Ted Cruz, highlighted the potential risks posed by China's infrastructure projects in the area, including a bridge under construction that could enable China to obstruct the canal without advance warning.

The Panama Canal is crucial to U.S. trade, with over 40% of the country's container traffic, worth approximately $270 billion annually, traversing its waters. The Federal Maritime Commission, represented by Chair Louis Sola at the hearing, emphasized the importance of ongoing monitoring of the canal's pricing practices and operations, suggesting the implementation of fines and restrictions on vessels carrying the Panamanian flag could be considered.

Senators are seeking further briefings on foreign threats and are considering visits to the canal to better understand the situation. While President Trump speculated reclaiming the canal, potentially through military action, Panama asserts its continued responsible management of the canal. Legal experts point to existing treaties that allow armed force as a last resort, emphasizing diplomatic resolutions in international disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025