Senate Concerns Over China's Strategic Hold on Panama Canal

On Tuesday, a bipartisan collective of U.S. senators expressed significant concern regarding China's increasing control over the Panama Canal, as President Donald Trump pledged to reclaim the vital waterway. The Senate Commerce Committee, led by Chair Ted Cruz, highlighted the potential risks posed by China's infrastructure projects in the area, including a bridge under construction that could enable China to obstruct the canal without advance warning.

The Panama Canal is crucial to U.S. trade, with over 40% of the country's container traffic, worth approximately $270 billion annually, traversing its waters. The Federal Maritime Commission, represented by Chair Louis Sola at the hearing, emphasized the importance of ongoing monitoring of the canal's pricing practices and operations, suggesting the implementation of fines and restrictions on vessels carrying the Panamanian flag could be considered.

Senators are seeking further briefings on foreign threats and are considering visits to the canal to better understand the situation. While President Trump speculated reclaiming the canal, potentially through military action, Panama asserts its continued responsible management of the canal. Legal experts point to existing treaties that allow armed force as a last resort, emphasizing diplomatic resolutions in international disputes.

