Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Contract Irregularities in Bihar

In a fiery political exchange, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has levied serious allegations against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of engaging in massive irregularities in contract allocations during his term overseeing the Road Construction Department roughly a decade ago.

Highlighting the contentious period between 2015 and 2017, when a short-lived alliance brought Yadav to the helm of crucial portfolios, Sinha revealed discrepancies leading to an overpayment of Rs 26 crore to a contractor involved in road expansion projects.

While Sinha assured rigorous investigations and consequences, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary dismissed the claims, positioning them as efforts by the BJP to undermine Yadav due to fear of his political influence.

