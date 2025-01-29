Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Contract Irregularities in Bihar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha accuses opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of irregularities in contract awards during his RCD tenure a decade ago. Allegations include excessive payments and unverified bills. RJD defends against the claims, asserting achievements of people-friendly governance during their rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-01-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 08:42 IST
In a fiery political exchange, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has levied serious allegations against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of engaging in massive irregularities in contract allocations during his term overseeing the Road Construction Department roughly a decade ago.

Highlighting the contentious period between 2015 and 2017, when a short-lived alliance brought Yadav to the helm of crucial portfolios, Sinha revealed discrepancies leading to an overpayment of Rs 26 crore to a contractor involved in road expansion projects.

While Sinha assured rigorous investigations and consequences, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary dismissed the claims, positioning them as efforts by the BJP to undermine Yadav due to fear of his political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

