Trump's Government Downsizing Plan Targets Federal Workers

The Trump administration is offering financial incentives to federal workers to resign, part of a plan to reduce government size. The unprecedented move could result in significant workforce downsizing, sparking concerns about the impact on services and job security. Unions and politicians have criticized the proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 08:51 IST
The Trump administration announced a strategic move aimed at incentivizing federal employees to resign as part of its broader effort to streamline the U.S. government. The initiative, dubbed the 'deferred resignation program,' grants employees until February 6 to accept the offer, which permits them to stay on the payroll until September 30, albeit with reduced duties or none at all.

This sweeping proposal targets approximately 2 million federal workers, excluding those in national security and immigration roles. Republican President Donald Trump has launched numerous efforts to align the federal government with his political agenda, but this initiative has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who labeled it a 'fake offer.'

The initiative's purported aim is a 'more streamlined and flexible workforce,' with projections suggesting potential savings of up to $100 billion as 5-10% of the federal workforce could elect to quit. However, critics warn of detrimental impacts on service delivery and employee rights, with union officials advising workers against hasty resignations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking AI hallucinations: Unlocking new frontiers in drug discovery

The future of AI-human collaboration: Closing the confidence gap

AI’s cultural mirror: How vision-language models perpetuate animal stereotypes

Tackling Africa’s agricultural crisis with responsible and inclusive AI

