Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Extends Hiring Freeze Amid Federal Workforce Cuts

President Donald Trump extends the federal hiring freeze to July through an executive order, coinciding with further mass layoffs across government agencies. Over 260,000 federal employees face job cuts or buyouts due to initiatives for government efficiency. Despite the freeze, a federal agency hired a new driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:07 IST
Trump's Executive Order Extends Hiring Freeze Amid Federal Workforce Cuts
U.S. President

In a notable extension of his workforce policies, U.S. President Donald Trump is signing an executive order today to prolong the federal hiring freeze until July. This move was previously scheduled to expire this month, according to a White House announcement.

The continuation of the hiring moratorium accompanies widespread layoffs in several government agencies, instigated by directives from Trump and tech magnate Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Recent tallies indicate that over 260,000 members of the federal workforce, originally numbering 2.3 million, have been dismissed, taken early retirement, or accepted severance packages.

A particularly significant impact is seen within the Internal Revenue Service, where more than 22,000 workers have taken buyout options this year. Meanwhile, amidst these cutbacks, a federal human-resources entity has controversially appointed a new driver to assist agency leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025