Trump's Executive Order Extends Hiring Freeze Amid Federal Workforce Cuts
President Donald Trump extends the federal hiring freeze to July through an executive order, coinciding with further mass layoffs across government agencies. Over 260,000 federal employees face job cuts or buyouts due to initiatives for government efficiency. Despite the freeze, a federal agency hired a new driver.
In a notable extension of his workforce policies, U.S. President Donald Trump is signing an executive order today to prolong the federal hiring freeze until July. This move was previously scheduled to expire this month, according to a White House announcement.
The continuation of the hiring moratorium accompanies widespread layoffs in several government agencies, instigated by directives from Trump and tech magnate Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Recent tallies indicate that over 260,000 members of the federal workforce, originally numbering 2.3 million, have been dismissed, taken early retirement, or accepted severance packages.
A particularly significant impact is seen within the Internal Revenue Service, where more than 22,000 workers have taken buyout options this year. Meanwhile, amidst these cutbacks, a federal human-resources entity has controversially appointed a new driver to assist agency leadership.
