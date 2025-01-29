Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Kerala Brewery Approval

Kerala's opposition UDF accuses Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of unilateral decision-making in approving a brewery unit by Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd without consulting relevant departments. They claim the project's approval contradicts the state's liquor policy and worsens local water scarcity issues. The government defends its action under 'ease of doing business' principles.

Kerala's political landscape is stirring with controversy over the approval of a brewery unit in Palakkad by the Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd. The opposition UDF has released a cabinet note, asserting that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan approved the project without consulting necessary departments.

The cabinet note, dated January 15, has become a focal point of contention, allegedly proving that the decision was taken solely by Vijayan and Excise Minister M B Rajesh. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan highlighted that key departments were left out of discussions regarding the project.

Despite the opposition's accusations, Vijayan defended the approval, citing the government's liquor policy for 2023-24, which emphasizes domestic production of alcohol. The debate continues as the UDF calls for the withdrawal of the approval, citing community concerns over water scarcity.

