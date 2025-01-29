Controversy Brews Over Kerala Brewery Approval

Kerala's political landscape is stirring with controversy over the approval of a brewery unit in Palakkad by the Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd. The opposition UDF has released a cabinet note, asserting that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan approved the project without consulting necessary departments.

The cabinet note, dated January 15, has become a focal point of contention, allegedly proving that the decision was taken solely by Vijayan and Excise Minister M B Rajesh. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan highlighted that key departments were left out of discussions regarding the project.

Despite the opposition's accusations, Vijayan defended the approval, citing the government's liquor policy for 2023-24, which emphasizes domestic production of alcohol. The debate continues as the UDF calls for the withdrawal of the approval, citing community concerns over water scarcity.

