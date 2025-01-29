Tahir Hussain Launches Campaign Amidst Controversy in Mustafabad

Tahir Hussain of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) launched his election campaign in Mustafabad, alleging past neglect by opposition parties. Released on parole, Hussain boasted local roots and expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for permitting his campaign efforts.

Hussain, embroiled in controversy due to his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots, faces multiple FIRs, including charges related to the death of IB officer Ankit Sharma. The Supreme Court approved his conditional release, allowing him to campaign with a stipulated daily expense.

Competing against BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht, AAP's Adil Ahmad Khan, and Congress' Ali Mehdi, Hussain aims to secure a win for AIMIM in Mustafabad. The Delhi Assembly elections take place on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)