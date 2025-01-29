Left Menu

Bribes and Betrayal: The Fall of Bob Menendez

Former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez faces sentencing for his 2024 conviction on bribery charges, involving gold bars and favors for Egypt and New Jersey businessmen. He was found guilty on 16 felony counts, including acting as a foreign agent, marking the end of his political tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:33 IST
Former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez is to be sentenced this Wednesday following his 2024 conviction for accepting bribes, which included gold bars, in return for political favors to Egypt and New Jersey businessmen. This case has effectively concluded the political career of the once-influential Democrat.

After 18 and a half years in the Senate representing New Jersey, Menendez was found guilty on all 16 felony charges he faced, amongst them operating as a foreign agent. His sentencing is to be overseen by U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein at 2 p.m. EST at the Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors are pushing for a 15-year prison sentence, claiming Menendez used his position to assist Egypt military-wise, aided Qatar, and influenced local prosecutions of associated businessmen in exchange for lavish bribes, such as gold, cash, and a luxury car.

The prosecution posits that Menendez compromised his oath for personal gain, as outlined in a January court document. Despite these accusations, Menendez, at 71, maintains his innocence and intends to appeal. His defense argues for a reduced sentence, emphasizing his longstanding public service and personal circumstances. Additionally, two businessmen connected to the case face sentencing on Friday, and Menendez's wife is due to stand trial in March on related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

