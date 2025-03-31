Marine Le Pen's Political Career in Jeopardy: A Conviction's Ripple Effect
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen faces a five-year ban from public office following an embezzlement conviction, thwarting her 2027 presidential bid. Global political figures react, highlighting the impact on French democracy and raising questions about judicial influence in politics.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been sentenced to a five-year prohibition from holding public office after being found guilty of embezzlement. This ruling, delivered on Monday, effectively bars Le Pen from pursuing her anticipated 2027 presidential run.
The decision strikes a significant blow to Le Pen and her National Rally party, currently prominent in polls for the upcoming presidential race. This would have marked her fourth and promised final attempt at achieving the French presidency.
Political reactions have poured in from France and beyond. National Rally President Jordan Bardella claims, "French democracy was killed." In contrast, Fabien Roussel of the French Communist Party insists justice was served. The ruling has ignited discussions on democracy, judiciary power, and their roles in contemporary politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KTR Slams 'Democracy Attack' Over Protest Ban at Osmania University
Yogi Adityanath Stresses Responsible Journalism's Role in Democracy at Press Club Event
Nepal PM Oli Stands Firm: Democracy and Gender Equality Must Move Forward
Democracy in Action: India's Historic 2024 Election Participation
I welcome criticism; I have a strong belief that it is soul of democracy: PM Modi in podcast with Lex Fridman.