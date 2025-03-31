Marine Le Pen's Political Career in Jeopardy: A Conviction's Ripple Effect

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been sentenced to a five-year prohibition from holding public office after being found guilty of embezzlement. This ruling, delivered on Monday, effectively bars Le Pen from pursuing her anticipated 2027 presidential run.

The decision strikes a significant blow to Le Pen and her National Rally party, currently prominent in polls for the upcoming presidential race. This would have marked her fourth and promised final attempt at achieving the French presidency.

Political reactions have poured in from France and beyond. National Rally President Jordan Bardella claims, "French democracy was killed." In contrast, Fabien Roussel of the French Communist Party insists justice was served. The ruling has ignited discussions on democracy, judiciary power, and their roles in contemporary politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)