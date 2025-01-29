Global Chaos: A Summary of World News Briefs

In a sweeping review of global events, the proposed cut to U.S. foreign aid by President Donald Trump has raised concerns about the future of programs that serve global populations, including Thai refugees and disease treatment efforts across continents.

In South Sudan, the tragic crash of a plane carrying oil workers has claimed 20 lives, marking another somber day for the region. Meanwhile, Estonia's defense minister has suggested that shipping lines using the Baltic Sea may soon face fees to fund undersea cable protections.

A deadly stampede during India's Kumbh festival underscores the challenges faced at large gatherings, while political drama unfolds in Europe as Italy's Prime Minister and Ukraine's Defence Minister face legal scrutiny. In Brussels, Belgium seeks extradition of suspects tied to an Islamist attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)