Call for Resignation: Dhananjay Munde's Political Turmoil

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde faces calls for resignation following the murder case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Munde's aide is linked to the crime, prompting political pressure and potential legal action from activist Anjali Damania. Munde denies moral culpability, expressing willingness to step down if asked by party leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:39 IST
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde is under pressure to resign amid escalating political turmoil linked to the murder of Beed sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. Accusations have surfaced against Munde's close aide, leading to his arrest in an extortion case connected to the murder.

Social activist Anjali Damania has threatened legal action if the state government does not act against Munde, giving a 96-hour ultimatum. She insists on his resignation unless Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy CM Ajit Pawar intervenes. NCP leader Supriya Sule also called for Munde's resignation on moral grounds.

Munde, who has denied wrongdoing, said that he is ready to resign if asked by senior leaders. The ongoing political scandal highlights serious allegations, including financial dealings and conflicts of interest in government contracts involving Munde and his aide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

