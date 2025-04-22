Ajit Pawar Welcomes New Members to NCP, Promises Non-Discriminatory Approach
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar welcomed new Nationalist Congress Party members, assuring them of no discrimination. At a function, he emphasized following ideologies of great leaders, focusing on membership registration, and supporting common people. State NCP chief mentioned district contributions and cooperative movement growth in Western Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar welcomed new members to the Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday, pledging non-discriminatory treatment. Addressing a function at Wankhede Stadium, Pawar encouraged following the ideologies of great Maharashtra leaders, and reiterated his commitment to party and public causes without bias.
Pawar stressed the importance of membership registration, noting the possibility of impending local elections that have been delayed for three years due to legal battles. He assured that efforts were underway to restart the election process and underscored NCP's dedication to supporting ordinary citizens and farmers.
The state NCP chief, Sunil Tatkare, highlighted the influx of thinkers from Sangli and other areas, boosting the party's infrastructural strength. Prominent figures including former ministers joined the party, aiming to improve regional development models and foster growth in cooperative movements across Western Maharashtra.
