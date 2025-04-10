Left Menu

NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal Calls for Nationwide Caste Census

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal supports the demand for a caste census to aid OBCs in securing proper reservations. He urges the need for caste data to address quota issues in local governance, aligning with opposition Congress's push for equity through a nationwide census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:56 IST
NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal Calls for Nationwide Caste Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal has voiced his support for initiating a caste census in India. Emphasizing the plight of the Other Backward Classes, Bhujbal highlighted their ongoing struggles in attaining rightful court-ruled reservations.

Addressing reporters, he noted the stagnant status of OBC quotas in local governance, currently pending a Supreme Court decision. Bhujbal, who is an influential OBC representative from Nashik's Yeola constituency, stressed the importance of data-driven equality.

This stance echoes the opposition Congress's longstanding demand for a nationwide caste census, aiming to ensure equitable opportunities across communities based on population metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025