NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal Calls for Nationwide Caste Census
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal supports the demand for a caste census to aid OBCs in securing proper reservations. He urges the need for caste data to address quota issues in local governance, aligning with opposition Congress's push for equity through a nationwide census.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal has voiced his support for initiating a caste census in India. Emphasizing the plight of the Other Backward Classes, Bhujbal highlighted their ongoing struggles in attaining rightful court-ruled reservations.
Addressing reporters, he noted the stagnant status of OBC quotas in local governance, currently pending a Supreme Court decision. Bhujbal, who is an influential OBC representative from Nashik's Yeola constituency, stressed the importance of data-driven equality.
This stance echoes the opposition Congress's longstanding demand for a nationwide caste census, aiming to ensure equitable opportunities across communities based on population metrics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
