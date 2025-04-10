NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal Calls for Nationwide Caste Census

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal has voiced his support for initiating a caste census in India. Emphasizing the plight of the Other Backward Classes, Bhujbal highlighted their ongoing struggles in attaining rightful court-ruled reservations.

Addressing reporters, he noted the stagnant status of OBC quotas in local governance, currently pending a Supreme Court decision. Bhujbal, who is an influential OBC representative from Nashik's Yeola constituency, stressed the importance of data-driven equality.

This stance echoes the opposition Congress's longstanding demand for a nationwide caste census, aiming to ensure equitable opportunities across communities based on population metrics.

