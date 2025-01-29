U.S. Ends TPS Protections for Venezuelans
The Trump administration has concluded extended protections for Venezuelans under the Temporary Protected Status program in the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced this policy change, emphasizing an individualized evaluation approach, diverging from the previous Biden-era extension of protections.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has decided to end extended protections for Venezuelan citizens residing in the United States under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. This update was confirmed by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during an interview on Fox News.
Kristi Noem stated that the Department of Homeland Security would not be extending the 18-month protection period for Venezuelans, a policy move originally implemented during the Biden administration. This marks a significant shift in the government's approach to managing its TPS program.
The secretary emphasized that the administration intends to follow a more procedural approach by evaluating all individuals currently in the country under this program, including Venezuelans. This announcement is likely to affect thousands of Venezuelans who have sought refuge in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kristi Noem Pledges Strict Immigration Stance as Homeland Security Pick
Trump Reverses Biden-Era Policies, Freezes Hiring and Regulations
Trump ends CBP One, a Biden-era border app that gave legal entry to nearly 1 million migrants with online appointments, reports AP.
Justice Department Shifts Gears: Halts Biden-Era Civil Rights Litigation
Senate Prepares to Confirm Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary