U.S. Ends TPS Protections for Venezuelans

The Trump administration has decided to end extended protections for Venezuelan citizens residing in the United States under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. This update was confirmed by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during an interview on Fox News.

Kristi Noem stated that the Department of Homeland Security would not be extending the 18-month protection period for Venezuelans, a policy move originally implemented during the Biden administration. This marks a significant shift in the government's approach to managing its TPS program.

The secretary emphasized that the administration intends to follow a more procedural approach by evaluating all individuals currently in the country under this program, including Venezuelans. This announcement is likely to affect thousands of Venezuelans who have sought refuge in the U.S.

