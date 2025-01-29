Trump's Executive Orders: Redefining Education and Combating Antisemitism

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign a series of executive orders on Wednesday focusing on education reform and antisemitism, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

The orders will emphasize school choice and eliminate funding for public schools promoting critical race theory and other divisive curriculum measures, Leavitt explained in an interview with Fox News.

Additionally, Trump will address antisemitism through another executive order, although further information on this measure is not yet available.

(With inputs from agencies.)