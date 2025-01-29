Left Menu

Trump's Executive Orders: Redefining Education and Combating Antisemitism

President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders aimed at promoting school choice and cutting funding for public schools supporting critical race theory. An additional order will address antisemitism, though specific details remain undisclosed, as reported by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign a series of executive orders on Wednesday focusing on education reform and antisemitism, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

The orders will emphasize school choice and eliminate funding for public schools promoting critical race theory and other divisive curriculum measures, Leavitt explained in an interview with Fox News.

Additionally, Trump will address antisemitism through another executive order, although further information on this measure is not yet available.

