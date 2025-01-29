Haryana CM Rejects Kejriwal's Accusations in Yamuna Water Controversy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini firmly dismissed accusations by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, who claimed the Haryana government poisoned Yamuna River water supplied to Delhi. During his visit to the riverbanks in Delhi's Palla village, Saini took a sip from the river to refute the allegations.

Saini criticized Kejriwal's statements as politically motivated, aiming to instill fear among the populace for electoral advantage. He told reporters, "An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits." Saini emphasized that water tests conducted found no trace of poison.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned Kejriwal's remarks, calling them an insult to Haryana and India. As Delhi's elections on February 5 approach, the BJP is seeking to counter AAP's dominance, while the Congress aims to regain its former position. Counting of votes will occur on February 8, with 699 candidates vying for 70 assembly seats.

