Political Turmoil in Serbia: Resignations, Protests & Potential Snap Elections

Serbia finds itself in a state of political upheaval following the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. The resignation comes in the wake of protests triggered by the catastrophic collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad, which claimed 15 lives.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, now under pressure, has 30 days to appoint a new prime minister or call for snap elections. The protests, rooted in allegations of government corruption and mismanagement, have spread from Novi Sad to the capital, Belgrade, led predominantly by students.

As popular discontent grows, the possibility of a snap election looms. However, opposition parties argue for an interim government without the Serbian Progressive Party. The situation remains tense as demands for accountability persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)