Hamas Set to Release Israeli and Thai Hostages in Next Phase
Hamas is planning to release eight hostages, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals, on Thursday, according to an Israeli official. Among the Israelis are two women and an 80-year-old man. The families of the Israeli hostages have approved the publication of their names.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:31 IST
- Country:
- Israel
An Israeli official announced on Wednesday that Hamas plans to release a group of hostages, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals, on Thursday.
The Israelis include Arbel Yehoud, age 29; Agam Berger, age 19; and Gadi Mozes, age 80. This information was shared under condition of anonymity, as the official was not authorized to speak publicly.
The names of the Thai nationals have not been disclosed. The families of the Israeli hostages have consented to the release of their names.
(With inputs from agencies.)
