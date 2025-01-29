Hamas Set to Release Israeli and Thai Hostages in Next Phase

An Israeli official announced on Wednesday that Hamas plans to release a group of hostages, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals, on Thursday.

The Israelis include Arbel Yehoud, age 29; Agam Berger, age 19; and Gadi Mozes, age 80. This information was shared under condition of anonymity, as the official was not authorized to speak publicly.

The names of the Thai nationals have not been disclosed. The families of the Israeli hostages have consented to the release of their names.

(With inputs from agencies.)