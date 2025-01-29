Left Menu

Rajasthan: The Upcoming Assembly Session's Strategic Insights

In preparation for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly budget session, key political figures, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and opposition leader Tikaram Jully, attended an all-party meeting. The session, beginning January 31, emphasizes cooperation for effective governance. Notable updates include digital advancements and the introduction of bright pink upholstery.

Rajasthan: The Upcoming Assembly Session's Strategic Insights
In a critical precursor to the looming budget session, Rajasthan's political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and opposition leader Tikaram Jully, participated in an all-party meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, presided over by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, urged all parties to collaborate for a productive session.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of respecting public mandates, stressing that the House is a representation of Rajasthan's eight crore citizens. The session is set to commence on January 31 with Governor Haribhau Bagde's address, and debates will follow on the governor's address on February 3, 5, and 6.

In a move towards modernization, the Assembly will now feature bright pink upholstery and iPads for MLAs. Parliamentary affairs minister Jogaram Patel assured that the government will promptly address issues raised by the opposition. Meanwhile, opposition leader Jully demanded more speaking time for opposition members and criticized government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

