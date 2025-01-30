Ahmed al-Sharaa: A New Chapter in Syria's Tumultuous Journey

In a significant political shift for Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa has been appointed as the head of state for a transitional phase following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad. This announcement was made by armed groups responsible for Assad's downfall. Sharaa, previously a key figure in the insurgency, now holds the power to form a new legislative council as the nation seeks stability.

The transformation in leadership was declared at a Damascus meeting attended by armed factions and ministers from the interim government installed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in December. With Syria's constitution suspended and Parliament dissolved, the focus has shifted to building a new political framework under Sharaa's guidance.

As part of the transition, Sharaa has pledged to introduce a national conference and inclusive governance, aiming to hold new elections within four years. The newly established legislative council will function until a new constitution is enacted, signaling a potentially transformative era for the war-torn country.

