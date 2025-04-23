High Stakes Face-Off: AIMIM vs BJP in Telangana Legislative Council Polls

The Telangana Legislative Council elections saw 79% voter turnout in the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency, as the political battle raged between AIMIM and BJP. Notably, the dominant Congress and leading opposition BRS opted not to participate, setting the stage for a direct confrontation.

Of the 112 voters, comprising GHMC Corporators and ex-officio members, 66 Corporators and 22 ex-officio members cast their votes. The AIMIM and BJP garnered backing from 49 and 29 supporters, respectively. Banners targeting AIMIM emerged, reflecting rising communal tensions.

BRS issued a voter abstention whip, claiming lack of winning strength and disinterest in supporting rivals. BJP accused opponents of communal tactics, while BRS criticized BJP for escalating religious discord. Counting of votes is set for April 25.

