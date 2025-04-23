Left Menu

High Stakes Face-Off: AIMIM vs BJP in Telangana Legislative Council Polls

The Telangana Legislative Council election witnessed a 79 percent polling rate in the Hyderabad Local Authorities' constituency. AIMIM and BJP are in a direct contest as Congress and BRS abstained. Political tensions rose with accusations and strategic decisions influencing the electoral landscape. Vote counting takes place on April 25.

The Telangana Legislative Council elections saw 79% voter turnout in the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency, as the political battle raged between AIMIM and BJP. Notably, the dominant Congress and leading opposition BRS opted not to participate, setting the stage for a direct confrontation.

Of the 112 voters, comprising GHMC Corporators and ex-officio members, 66 Corporators and 22 ex-officio members cast their votes. The AIMIM and BJP garnered backing from 49 and 29 supporters, respectively. Banners targeting AIMIM emerged, reflecting rising communal tensions.

BRS issued a voter abstention whip, claiming lack of winning strength and disinterest in supporting rivals. BJP accused opponents of communal tactics, while BRS criticized BJP for escalating religious discord. Counting of votes is set for April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

