Sovereignty Standoff: Denmark's Clash with U.S. over Greenland

Denmark's sovereignty is a principal concern for the European Union, highlighted by European Council President Antonio Costa amid ongoing interest from U.S. President Donald Trump in acquiring Greenland.

The Arctic island, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is deemed essential to U.S. security by Trump, who has openly discussed exerting military or economic power to obtain it. Though the U.S. already maintains a military presence there, Greenland and Denmark have firmly declared the island is not up for sale.

Following talks with NATO, Denmark announced a $2 billion increase in Arctic defense spending, a move underscoring its commitment to preserving territorial integrity and reinforcing Greenland's autonomy. Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede insists the island's populace should determine its future.

(With inputs from agencies.)