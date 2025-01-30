Left Menu

Trump's Bold Plan: Guantanamo Bay to House 'Worst Criminal' Illegal Immigrants

US President Donald Trump unveils intentions to detain the most dangerous criminal illegal immigrants at a 30,000-bed facility in Guantanamo Bay. This move is part of a broader initiative to deport illegal immigrants, prioritizing those with criminal records, in a bid to bolster community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:00 IST
In a striking announcement, US President Donald Trump revealed plans to sign an executive order that will facilitate the detention of 'worst criminal' illegal immigrants at Guantanamo Bay, a facility with a capacity of 30,000. Historically, Guantanamo has been a holding center for terrorists.

During a White House address, Trump stated his intentions to direct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to ready Guantanamo for this new role. Highlighting the severity of the plan, he identified Guantanamo as an ideal location due to its stringent security.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to deport illegal immigrants with criminal records, a measure aimed at ending migrant crime in communities across the nation. Trump emphasized the difficulty of escaping Guantanamo, underscoring the administration's commitment to this crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

