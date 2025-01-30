Trump's Bold Plan: Guantanamo Bay to House 'Worst Criminal' Illegal Immigrants

In a striking announcement, US President Donald Trump revealed plans to sign an executive order that will facilitate the detention of 'worst criminal' illegal immigrants at Guantanamo Bay, a facility with a capacity of 30,000. Historically, Guantanamo has been a holding center for terrorists.

During a White House address, Trump stated his intentions to direct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to ready Guantanamo for this new role. Highlighting the severity of the plan, he identified Guantanamo as an ideal location due to its stringent security.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to deport illegal immigrants with criminal records, a measure aimed at ending migrant crime in communities across the nation. Trump emphasized the difficulty of escaping Guantanamo, underscoring the administration's commitment to this crackdown.

