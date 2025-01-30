Left Menu

Ex-Senator Menendez Sentenced for Bribery: A Landmark Corruption Case

Former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison for accepting bribes in exchange for favors benefitting Egypt and New Jersey businessmen. Found guilty on multiple counts, including bribery and acting as a foreign agent, Menendez resigned in 2024. His conviction marks a historic precedent.

In a striking verdict this Wednesday, former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment, following his 2024 conviction for accepting bribes in return for political favors for Egypt and New Jersey businessmen. A federal court in Manhattan witnessed U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein deliver this landmark judgment.

Once a powerful figure in politics, Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, had been representing his state in the Senate for over 18 years. His guilty verdict on 16 felony counts, including bribery and deceit, as well as acting in the capacity of a foreign agent, led to his resignation last August.

Highlighting the severity of his actions, prosecutors portrayed Menendez as a public servant who, instead of fulfilling his vow, exploited his office's authority for personal gain. Despite Menendez's claims of innocence, legal representatives for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office sought a 15-year imprisonment. As the legal saga continues, co-defendants and his wife face their trials, with hearings scheduled into 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

