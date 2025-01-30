Haiti's Election Amidst Crisis: Hope on the Horizon?

Haiti's transitional council president Leslie Voltaire revealed in a Wednesday interview that the date for the much-anticipated general elections has been set for around November 15. Haiti has experienced a lack of elected representatives since January 2023, with no elections taking place since 2016. The country's capital is largely under the control of armed gangs, with leaders emphasizing the need for security to conduct a free and fair vote.

Voltaire stressed the importance of transferring power to a legitimate, elected government by February 7, 2026, aligning with constitutional timelines often bypassed due to mounting security issues. Currently, over a million Haitians face internal displacement amid territorial expansion by armed gangs, which have also disrupted key ports and contributed to widespread hunger affecting half the population, over 5 million people.

Amid tightened control by armed gangs, reports of recent massacres underline the gravity of Haiti's challenges, with the state's judicial system effectively paralyzed. Politicians proposed including the influential gang coalition, Viv Ansanm, in political discourse, while corruption accusations cloud the current administration. Voltaire's European tour featured a momentous meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who pledged support for stabilizing security and curbing drug trafficking, acknowledging the historical ties as a former colony.

