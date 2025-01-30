Left Menu

Syria's New Chapter: Sharaa Sole Interim Ruler

Ahmed al-Sharaa has been declared president of Syria for a transitional phase following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. Sharaa, a leader of the Islamist HTS group, aims to fill the governmental vacuum legally and launch a political transition, including a national conference and inclusive government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 03:59 IST
Ahmed al-Sharaa was named Syria's interim president on Wednesday, consolidating his grip on power after leading the successful campaign to overthrow Bashar al-Assad. Sharaa will establish a temporary legislative council, suspending the existing Syrian constitution, as declared by the military command that spearheaded the offensive.

The decision was reached at a military commanders' meeting, with Sharaa's Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, leading the charge. Addressing attendees, Sharaa emphasized the urgency of filling the governmental vacuum legitimately while promising civil peace through transitional justice and rebuilding state institutions, particularly the military.

Sharaa has pledged a political transition, including a national conference aimed at forming an inclusive government and preparing for elections. These steps are set against the backdrop of comments from experts and international observers regarding potential for single-party rule and a lack of representation for Syria's diverse demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

