Left Menu

Fed Holds Rates Amid Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its interest rates, with Chair Jerome Powell stating no immediate rate cuts are planned due to inflation and employment data. Economic policies from Trump's administration could influence future Fed actions. Inflation remains a primary concern, and economic activity continues at a stable pace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 04:21 IST
Fed Holds Rates Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has decided to keep interest rates steady, as announced after a two-day policy meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized there would be no rush to cut rates unless future data on inflation and employment signal a need for change. This decision places Fed policy in a holding pattern amid a stable, yet uncertain, economic backdrop.

Recent macroeconomic conditions have remained relatively stable, although potential policy shifts from President Trump's new administration could introduce uncertainties. Powell highlighted the importance of monitoring these developments before making any adjustments to the interest rates.

The Federal Open Market Committee noted that inflation remains above target, but not at alarming pandemic levels. The Fed aims to resume progress in lowering inflation, with investors predicting no rate cuts until at least June. While the central bank is cautious of cutting rates too swiftly, financial markets responded with slight downturns in stocks and steady bond yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025