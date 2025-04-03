India in touch with Trump Administration on trade issues, expect to take them forward in coming days: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:39 IST
India in touch with Trump Administration on trade issues, expect to take them forward in coming days: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Trump
- trade
- government
- communication
- administration
- discussion
- progress
- relations
- economy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Lifts Segregation Ban for Contractors
Google's Mega $32 Billion Wiz Deal: Trump Administration Paves the Way
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Termination of Climate Grants
US Envoy Expects Ukrainian Support in Ceasefire Talks After Trump-Putin Discussions
European Council President Applauds Key Discussion Between Zelenskiy and Trump