Minister Rane Sparks Controversy with Immigration and Hindutva Remarks

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane accused Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas in India of being a security threat and Islamisation attempt. He criticized opposition leaders, defended the Siddhivinayak temple's dress code, and equated the Shiv Sena with the Muslim League for allying with AIMIM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:32 IST
Nitesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has sparked controversy with claims about Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas living in India, calling their presence a significant security risk and an attempt to Islamise society.

Speaking to reporters, Rane emphasized that such illegal immigrants should not remain in India and should be deported to countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. He criticized opposition figures, particularly singling out NCP leader Supriya Sule, whom he accused of harboring an 'allergy to Hindutva'.

Rane also supported the Siddhivinayak temple's dress code, which bans revealing clothing and likened Shiv Sena's alliance with AIMIM to actions of the Muslim League, suggesting a threat to Mumbai's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

