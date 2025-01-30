Minister Rane Sparks Controversy with Immigration and Hindutva Remarks

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has sparked controversy with claims about Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas living in India, calling their presence a significant security risk and an attempt to Islamise society.

Speaking to reporters, Rane emphasized that such illegal immigrants should not remain in India and should be deported to countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. He criticized opposition figures, particularly singling out NCP leader Supriya Sule, whom he accused of harboring an 'allergy to Hindutva'.

Rane also supported the Siddhivinayak temple's dress code, which bans revealing clothing and likened Shiv Sena's alliance with AIMIM to actions of the Muslim League, suggesting a threat to Mumbai's integrity.

