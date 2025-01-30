Minister Rane Sparks Controversy with Immigration and Hindutva Remarks
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane accused Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas in India of being a security threat and Islamisation attempt. He criticized opposition leaders, defended the Siddhivinayak temple's dress code, and equated the Shiv Sena with the Muslim League for allying with AIMIM.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has sparked controversy with claims about Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas living in India, calling their presence a significant security risk and an attempt to Islamise society.
Speaking to reporters, Rane emphasized that such illegal immigrants should not remain in India and should be deported to countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. He criticized opposition figures, particularly singling out NCP leader Supriya Sule, whom he accused of harboring an 'allergy to Hindutva'.
Rane also supported the Siddhivinayak temple's dress code, which bans revealing clothing and likened Shiv Sena's alliance with AIMIM to actions of the Muslim League, suggesting a threat to Mumbai's integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gandhi's Hindutva: Congress vs. BJP's Narrative
Crackdown on Infiltrators: Special Campaign to Combat Illegal Immigrants in Delhi
Delhi LG Urges Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Post Attack Involving Actor
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
Pune Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants