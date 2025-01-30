Britain Warns Rwanda: Aid at Risk Amid Congo Conflict

Britain has issued a stark warning to Rwanda, saying the country's involvement in the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo could jeopardize the over $1 billion in aid it receives annually. The M23 rebels, believed to be backed by Rwanda, have seized the Congolese city of Goma, home to 2 million people, despite widespread calls for peace.

Reports from Congo, the United States, and other Western nations indicate that Rwandan forces have supported the M23 rebellion, though Rwanda denies these accusations. British Foreign Minister David Lammy addressed Parliament, saying Rwanda's annual global aid, including $39.80 million from the UK, "is under threat when you attack your neighbors." He emphasized that territorial violations are unacceptable.

The escalation is the most severe in the longstanding Congo conflict since 2012, rooted in the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the region's lucrative mineral wealth. The international community continues to call for a ceasefire and peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)