Left Menu

ED Raids Chennai Construction Firm Over Alleged Money Laundering Links

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at multiple Chennai locations associated with TVH Builders as part of an ongoing money laundering probe. The investigation reportedly ties the real estate company to Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru. The ED has yet to officially comment, while sources suggest financial irregularities are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:45 IST
ED Raids Chennai Construction Firm Over Alleged Money Laundering Links
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at several addresses in Chennai related to True Value Homes (TVH) Builders. These operations began in the early morning, forming part of a larger investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

TVH Builders is allegedly being scrutinized for its supposed links to Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru. While official comments from the ED regarding the exact nature of the case remain pending, insider sources indicate that the searches are part of a comprehensive inquiry into potential financial malpractices.

The ongoing probe aims to uncover any illicit financial activities and ensure compliance with PMLA regulations. As the investigation unfolds, the potential ramifications for involved parties remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025