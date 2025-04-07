ED Raids Chennai Construction Firm Over Alleged Money Laundering Links

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at several addresses in Chennai related to True Value Homes (TVH) Builders. These operations began in the early morning, forming part of a larger investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

TVH Builders is allegedly being scrutinized for its supposed links to Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru. While official comments from the ED regarding the exact nature of the case remain pending, insider sources indicate that the searches are part of a comprehensive inquiry into potential financial malpractices.

The ongoing probe aims to uncover any illicit financial activities and ensure compliance with PMLA regulations. As the investigation unfolds, the potential ramifications for involved parties remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)