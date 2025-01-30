Left Menu

Trump 2.0: A Return with a Vengeance

In his second term, Donald Trump has quickly reasserted his presidential power, reversing numerous policies from his first administration and taking bold actions. With a new, more experienced team around him, Trump has shown greater confidence and pursued aggressive initiatives, echoing past controversies while navigating new challenges.

Updated: 30-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:10 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The familiar image of Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office, complete with late-night tweets and sweeping executive orders. In just 10 days, Trump has frozen federal spending, fired watchdogs, and pardoned protesters, showcasing a return marked by rapid, controversial decisions.

Trump's past experience in office now contributes to his newfound confidence, as observed by Sean Spicer, his first press secretary. With little political roadblocks and a supportive Congress, Trump's actions have drawn strong reactions from Democrats and his critics.

Trump's team, stronger and more united than before, orchestrates well-planned moves, unlike the chaos of his initial term. Though some efforts have been rescinded, Trump's focus remains sharp as he delivers on longstanding promises, wielding power more assertively than ever.

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

