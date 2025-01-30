Trump 2.0: A Return with a Vengeance

The familiar image of Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office, complete with late-night tweets and sweeping executive orders. In just 10 days, Trump has frozen federal spending, fired watchdogs, and pardoned protesters, showcasing a return marked by rapid, controversial decisions.

Trump's past experience in office now contributes to his newfound confidence, as observed by Sean Spicer, his first press secretary. With little political roadblocks and a supportive Congress, Trump's actions have drawn strong reactions from Democrats and his critics.

Trump's team, stronger and more united than before, orchestrates well-planned moves, unlike the chaos of his initial term. Though some efforts have been rescinded, Trump's focus remains sharp as he delivers on longstanding promises, wielding power more assertively than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)