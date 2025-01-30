Budget Session: A Call for Productivity Amidst Varied Demands
Union minister Kiren Rijiju urged parties to ensure a productive Budget Session. The Business Advisory Committee will decide discussion topics. Opposition raises issues like the Kumbh stampede and unemployment. Parliamentary and congressional leaders rallied around these themes in anticipation of the President’s address and legislative agenda.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday called for a productive Budget Session of Parliament, highlighting that the Business Advisory Committee will determine the topics for discussion. His remarks followed a constructive all-party meeting attended by 52 leaders from 36 parties.
Addressing the media, Rijiju noted the wide-ranging issues raised by party leaders, with specific demands for discussions on notable events like the Maha Kumbh stampede. This issue, along with others, will be decided upon by the committee tasked with setting the session's agenda.
Meanwhile, opposition voices, including Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, have resolved to collectively highlight concerns, particularly accusing the ruling party of 'politicizing' religious gatherings, and addressing unemployment and farmers' woes. The session will commence with the President's address and continue until April 4.
